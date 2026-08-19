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Nifty extends losing streak to 7th day, Sensex falls for 4th session

The Nifty declined 76.60 points, or 0.32 per cent, to settle at 24,078.30, while the Sensex fell 325.78 points, or 0.42 per cent, to close at 76,909.68. With Wednesday’s decline, the Nifty posted its longest losing streak since September 2025.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 04:29 PM IST|Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 04:29 PM IST
Nifty extends losing streak to 7th day, Sensex falls for 4th session

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Nifty extends losing streak to 7th day, Sensex falls for 4th session
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