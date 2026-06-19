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Nifty IT tumbles over 6% as Accenture guidance cut rattles sector

The technology index declined as much as 6.43 per cent or 1,831 points to hit an intraday low of 26,634.50 at around 10:25 am, making it the worst-performing sectoral index in early trade.

Published: Jun 19, 2026, 10:57 AM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 10:57 AM IST
Nifty IT tumbles over 6% as Accenture guidance cut rattles sector
Image Credit: Image Courtesy: ANI

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