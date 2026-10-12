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Nifty may rally towards 23,300 above 22,800, Sensex eyes 74,000: Experts

The Nifty rose 1.3 per cent to close at 22,520.45, while the Sensex gained 1.23 per cent to settle at 72,472.33. Gains were led by information technology stocks after encouraging quarterly earnings and strong international business growth trends boosted sentiment.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 12, 2026, 08:42 AM IST|Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 08:42 AM IST
Nifty may rally towards 23,300 above 22,800, Sensex eyes 74,000: Experts

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Nifty may rally towards 23,300 above 22,800, Sensex eyes 74,000: Experts
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