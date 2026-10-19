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  • /Nifty may reach 25,000 by December amid supply-chain pressure and higher crude prices

Nifty may reach 25,000 by December amid supply-chain pressure and higher crude prices

The report from brokerage Bernstein reduced the target due to macroeconomic backdrop, elevated crude oil prices and supply‑chain pressures, weighing on the markets along with lack of meaningful earnings upgrades.

Published: Oct 19, 2026, 12:40 PM IST|Updated: Oct 19, 2026, 12:40 PM IST
Nifty may reach 25,000 by December amid supply-chain pressure and higher crude prices

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