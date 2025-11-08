Advertisement
NIFTY MIDCAP 150

Nifty Midcap 150, Nifty 50 Emerge As Top Performers In October

Last Updated: Nov 08, 2025, 03:22 PM IST|Source: IANS
Nifty Midcap 150, Nifty 50 Emerge As Top Performers In OctoberImage Credit: IANS

New Delhi: Nifty Midcap 150 and Nifty 50 emerged as top performers across all market segments in the month of October, rising 4.79 per cent and 4.51 per cent, respectively, a report said on Saturday. All market cap segments such as large, mid, small and microcaps — posted positive returns as the Nifty 500 climbed 4.29 per cent, Nifty Next 50 rose 2.92 per cent, the report from Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund said.

Meanwhile, the Nifty Microcap 250 and Nifty Smallcap 250 surged 3.93 per cent and 3.72 per cent respectively during the month. Sectorally, realty led with a 9.2 per cent gain on the back of sustained housing demand, the release noted, adding that all sectors delivered positive returns.

"The midcap benchmark, namely the Nifty Midcap 150 has shown growth of 3.21 per cent, 10.93 per cent &amp; 5.60 per cent in last 3 months, 6 months, and 1 year,” the fund house said. The large cap benchmark Nifty 50 has surged 3.85 per cent, 5.70 per cent and 6.27 per cent during the same period, the release noted.

The Nifty 500 rose 3.47 per cent, 7.63 per cent, and 4.50 per cent over the specific time periods, it added. "IT index gained 6.11 per cent but remains down over 11 per cent YoY. Banking stocks continued to show strength, with the Bank Index rising 5.75 per cent in October and posting 3.24 per cent, 4.88 per cent, and 12.24 per cent growth across the 3-month, 6-month, and 1-year periods," the release said.

Defence sustained its strong long-term trajectory, rising 3.63 per cent in October. The sector grew impressive 4.61 per cent, 14.12 per cent, and 28.17 per cent gains over the specified time periods, the release noted.

The fund house noted that inflation eased sharply, supporting the RBI’s decision to continue with its current policy stance, while GST collections remained robust, reflecting resilient domestic activity.

