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Nifty needs 16% returns to reclaim January peak

The report from Abakkus Mutual Fund said that the Nifty 50 had risen 1.7 per cent to 22,716 as of September 30, 2026 from its March 2026 low of 22,331.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 23, 2026, 11:51 AM IST|Updated: Oct 23, 2026, 11:51 AM IST
Nifty needs 16% returns to reclaim January peak

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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