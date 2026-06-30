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Nifty, Sensex end lower as IT stocks drag; investors eye US-Iran talks

Within the Sensex pack, Maruti Suzuki, Titan, Bajaj Finance, Eternal, and Adani Ports were among the leading gainers.

Published: Jun 30, 2026, 04:54 PM IST|Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 04:54 PM IST
Nifty, Sensex end lower as IT stocks drag; investors eye US-Iran talks

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