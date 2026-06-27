Nifty, Sensex post modest weekly gains as crude oil prices dip

Nifty added 0.18 per cent during the week and edged up 0.14 per cent on the last trading day to reach 24,056. At close, Sensex was up 109 points or 0.14 per cent at 77,100. It added 0.39 per cent during the week.

Published: Jun 27, 2026, 02:05 PM IST | Updated: Jun 27, 2026, 02:05 PM IST join share