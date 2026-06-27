Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

Nifty, Sensex post modest weekly gains as crude oil prices dip

Nifty added 0.18 per cent during the week and edged up 0.14 per cent on the last trading day to reach 24,056. At close, Sensex was up 109 points or 0.14 per cent at 77,100. It added 0.39 per cent during the week.

Published: Jun 27, 2026, 02:05 PM IST|Updated: Jun 27, 2026, 02:05 PM IST
Nifty, Sensex post modest weekly gains as crude oil prices dip
Image Credit: Credit: IANS

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Nifty, Sensex post modest weekly gains as crude oil prices dip
Equity benchmarks1 min ago
2
Kidney cancer symptoms3 min ago
3
Weekly Tarot Reading3 min ago
4
Kolkata warehouse collapse11 min ago
5
aiims paramedical admit card 202615 min ago