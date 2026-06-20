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Nifty, Sensex post nearly 1.7% weekly gain over hopes of US-Iran peace pact

Nifty added 1.65 per cent during the week and lost 0.64 per cent on the last trading day to reach 24,013. At close, Sensex was down 607 points or 0.78 per cent at 76,802. It added 1.69 per cent during the week.

Published: Jun 20, 2026, 12:05 PM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 12:05 PM IST
Nifty, Sensex post nearly 1.7% weekly gain over hopes of US-Iran peace pact
Image Credit: Image Courtesy: ANI

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