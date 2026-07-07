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  • /Nifty, Sensex snap 4-day winning streak as metal, realty stocks drag markets

Nifty, Sensex snap 4-day winning streak as metal, realty stocks drag markets

The Sensex declined 104.35 points, or 0.13 per cent, to close at 78,180.72. The Nifty slipped 31.65 points, or 0.13 per cent, to settle at 24,398.70.

Published: Jul 07, 2026, 04:07 PM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 04:07 PM IST
Nifty, Sensex snap 4-day winning streak as metal, realty stocks drag markets

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