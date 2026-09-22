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Nifty snaps 4-day winning run as IT, financial stocks drag markets lower

The Sensex declined 329.91 points, or 0.44 per cent, to settle at 74,529.08, while the Nifty fell 85.30 points, or 0.36 per cent, to close at 23,329.00. The decline marked the end of the Nifty's four-day winning streak as investors booked profits in some of the market's heavyweight sectors.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 04:11 PM IST|Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 04:11 PM IST
Nifty snaps 4-day winning run as IT, financial stocks drag markets lower

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Nifty snaps 4-day winning run as IT, financial stocks drag markets lower
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