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Nifty to hit 27,589 within 12 months; surpass expectations by 1.68%: Report

The report from PL Capital said escalating geopolitical tensions, rising inflation, deficient monsoons and higher interest rates are likely to keep Indian equity markets under pressure in the near term.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 13, 2026, 05:24 PM IST|Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 05:24 PM IST
Nifty to hit 27,589 within 12 months; surpass expectations by 1.68%: Report

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Nifty to hit 27,589 within 12 months; surpass expectations by 1.68%: Report
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