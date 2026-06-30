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Nine years of GST mark success of India’s biggest tax reform

As GST completes nine years, it has also undergone next-generation reforms in 2025, which further simplified the structure through lower rates, exemptions and easier processes. These measures aim to benefit households, MSMEs, farmers, artisans, exporters, and various trade sectors, the statement said.

Published: Jun 30, 2026, 04:51 PM IST|Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 04:51 PM IST
Nine years of GST mark success of India’s biggest tax reform

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