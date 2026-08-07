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NITI Aayog’s new index helps foreign companies choose the right Indian state to invest in

NITI Aayog’s new Investment Friendliness Index provides a comparison of India’s states and Union Territories in the quality of infrastructure, business climate, regulation, institutions and skills, which is expected to help foreign companies to choose a specific location where they can invest based on the available facilities, a report said. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 07, 2026, 06:26 PM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 06:26 PM IST
NITI Aayog’s new index helps foreign companies choose the right Indian state to invest in
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IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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