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No Aadhaar biometrics, no GST: Delhi HC orders big GST rule change

Among other HC suggestions are making facial recognition against the Aadhaar database mandatory for all GST registrations and introducing video-based verification requiring applicants to show their face along with the original PAN and Aadhaar cards.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 11, 2026, 08:35 AM IST|Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 08:35 AM IST
No Aadhaar biometrics, no GST: Delhi HC orders big GST rule change

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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No Aadhaar biometrics, no GST: Delhi HC orders big GST rule change
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