No address proof needed for 5 Kg LPG cylinders, you can get it by showing THIS ID

New Delhi: The government has said that 5 kg LPG cylinders are available at distributors without the need for showing an address proof.

Get 5 Kg FTL cylinders just by showing valid ID proofs

The 5 Kg FTL cylinders are available at nearby LPG Distributorships and can be purchased by showing any valid ID proofs. No address proof is required, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has said.

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The Government of India vide letter dated 06.04.2026 has conveyed that daily quantity of 5 Kg FTL cylinders in each State available for disbursal to migrant labourers is being doubled based on the average daily supply (Number of cylinders) to migrant labourers during 2nd-3rd March 2026 beyond the limit of 20% mentioned in letter dated 21.03.2026. These 5 Kg FTL cylinders will be at disposal of the State Government for supplying only to migrant labourers in their State with assistance of Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs).

PSU OMCs have organised around 2900 awareness camps for 5 Kg FTL Cylinders during last 8 days, wherein more than 29,000 - 5Kg FTL cylinders were also sold.



On 10.04.2026, about 1 Lakh 5 Kg FTL Cylinders were sold across the country against a daily average of 77000 in the month of Feb-26. Since 23 March 2026, more than 12 lakh 5-kg Free Trade LPG cylinders have been sold to students and vulnerable communities including migrant labourers.