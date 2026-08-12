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No evidence of manipulation in new closing auction session: SEBI Chief

Speaking at an event in Mumbai, Pandey described the closing auction session as a major market structure reform that brings Indian markets closer to global best practices.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 12, 2026, 03:14 PM IST|Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 03:14 PM IST
No evidence of manipulation in new closing auction session: SEBI Chief

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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