New Delhi: A software engineer's recent tweet, stating that he increased his salary from Rs 26 lakh per year to Rs 70 lakh without holding an IIT or MBA degree, has gone viral. His personal and relatable story has resonated with many on social media, inspiring them with his narrative.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Saurabh Yadav claimed to have succeeded without an IIT or MBA degree. He said all that he achieved was through his hard work. Yadav’s story challenges the common belief that achieving high-paying jobs requires only an IIT or MBA degree. His story is a stark reminder that hard work, consistent performance and smart career moves can give one massive success in life.

Sharing a post on X, the user claimed that his first job paid him Rs 26 LPA and in his second job, he received an offer of Rs 28 LPA. He is currently drawing a handsome salary of Rs 70 LPA. "First job: Rs 26LPA, second: Rs 28LPA, third: Rs 70LPA, no IIT. No MBA. Just worked hard. What about you?" he shared in the post.

Netizens react



Yadav's post on his high-paying job with two job switches has gone viral on social media, with many users finding his story inspiring and motivating.

One user wrote, "Good luck with your future endeavours! These are big achievements."

Another commented, "Just working hard with each passing day. Every time I convert it, it converts into a failure. Every time sit at the table and chair increases my efforts. Same result again and again. If possible, then guide me right now, most confused between what to do and what not to do."

A user said, "Great, congratulations. Stay grounded and humble and spend and invest wisely!"

Another user said, "Wow, that's inspiring."

“Currently, my package is 1 crore per annum. It's just peanuts for me,” said one user.

Another user said, “My first job was 1.8 LPA. Beat that!”