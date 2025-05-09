No Need For Panic Buying Of Petrol, LPG -- Indian Oil Says Ample Fuel Stocks Across The Country

New Delhi: Amidst murmurs of whether there will be enough fuel stock in the country in the wake of Operation Sindoor, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has advised against panic buying.

IOCL has tweeted that it has ample fuel stocks across the country.. IOCL added that supply lines are operating smoothly. IOCL is India's largest public sector oil and gas company, operating under the Government of India.

"There is no need for panic buying—fuel and LPG is readily available at all our outlets. Help us serve you better by staying calm and avoiding unnecessary rush. This will keep our supply lines running seamlessly and ensure uninterrupted fuel access for all," IOCL has tweeted.

During the intervening night of May 8 and May 9, the Indian Army successfully repelled and decisively responded to multiple drone attacks and ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the western border and the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army stated.

The Indian Army said, "Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along entire Western Border on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May 2025. Pak troops also resorted to numerous cease fire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. The drone attacks were effectively repulsed and befitting reply was given to the CFVs. Indian Army remains committed to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Nation. All nefarious designs will be responded with force."Earlier on Thursday, the Indian Army had shot down more than 50 Pakistani drones during the large-scale counter-drone operation along the LoC and International Borders (IB), sources told ANI.

The Indian Armed Forces also successfully neutralised Pakistan military's attempts of a large-scale drone and missile attack on multiple Indian military installations across Northern and Western India during the night of May 7-8 and an Air Defence system at Lahore was neutralised.