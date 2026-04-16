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No OTP, No cylinders: Check steps to get Indane, Bharat Gas, HP Gas cylinder delivery

LPG Cylinder booking rules 2026: As of April 2026, the Indian government has established mandatory minimum booking intervals for domestic LPG cylinders of 25 days for urban areas and 45 days for rural areas.

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Apr 16, 2026, 03:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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No OTP, No cylinders: Check steps to get Indane, Bharat Gas, HP Gas cylinder delivery

New Delhi: At a time when there are alleged complaints of ghost domestic LPG cylinder deliveries, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has said that the OTP-based LPG delivery system is a secure process that checks illegal authorisation of LPG gas. The major oil marketing companies have also prioritized OTP-based delivery to avoid improper handling of LPG cylinders and ensure transparency.

Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has said that to prevent diversion, an OTP-based LPG delivery system has been implemented. In this process, the OTP is sent only to the registered mobile number of the consumer. Therefore, if the consumer does not share this code with anyone else, it remains secure and cannot be accessed by any other individual.

Ghost domestic LPG cylinder deliveries in which consumers either do not receive the booked cylinder despite it being marked delivered or receive delivery messages without booking a cylinder are becoming more and more common in both cities and rural areas. 

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As of April 2026, the Indian government has established mandatory minimum booking intervals for domestic LPG cylinders of 25 days for urban areas and 45 days for rural areas.

No OTP, No cylinders

As per the LPG cylinder delivery rule, whenever a customer wants to get LPG cylinders delivered at their doorstep, they will receive a code on their registered mobile number. This number has to be told to the delivery person. The delivery person will not hand over the LPG cylinder until the OTP is confirmed by him.
 
The oil marketing companies have also emphasized OTP-based delivery to avoid mishandling of LPG cylinders and ensure transparency.

Steps To Get Your LPG Cylinder Delivery from Indane, Bharat Gas and HP Gas

Major providers like Indane, Bharat Gas and HP Gas provide multiple booking options like WhatsApp, missed call, mobile apps and IVRS to help consumers refill LPG.

Make sure your phone number is linked to your LPG connection. 
Select from SMS, WhatsApp, missed call, mobile apps, IVRS or official website to refill. 
Use the registered mobile number to request a refill. 
You will receive a booking number and tracking details via SMS.
You will receive an OTP on your registered number which you must share with the delivery person during the day of the delivery.

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Reema Sharma

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