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No proposal for BRICS currency ‘as of now’: MEA

In a press briefing, MEA's Secretary, Economic Relations, Sudhakar Dalela, said: "There is no proposal in the BRICS for a BRICS currency as of now."

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 14, 2026, 08:13 AM IST|Updated: Sep 14, 2026, 08:13 AM IST
No proposal for BRICS currency ‘as of now’: MEA

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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