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No proposal to change or replace Unified Pension Scheme: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

The Unified Pension Scheme came into force on April 1, 2025. It was introduced to provide greater certainty over retirement income while retaining the contributory structure of the NPS.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 05, 2026, 09:43 AM IST|Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 09:43 AM IST
No proposal to change or replace Unified Pension Scheme: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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No proposal to change or replace Unified Pension Scheme: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
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