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No proposal to prematurely end FCNR (B) incentive scheme: RBI Governor

The RBI Governor was responding to a question at a press conference here after the announcement of the monetary policy review earlier in the day. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 05, 2026, 02:39 PM IST|Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 02:39 PM IST
No proposal to prematurely end FCNR (B) incentive scheme: RBI Governor

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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No proposal to prematurely end FCNR (B) incentive scheme: RBI Governor
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