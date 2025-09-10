'No Severance, No Compensation’: TCS Employee Allegedly Forced Into Early Retirement After 30 Years Of Service; Company Says...

New Delhi: A Reddit user's post on how a TCS employee was being forced into early retirement after 30 years of service without receiving any severance pay or compensation has sparked a heated debate over how long-serving employees are mistreated by companies. The post highlights the significant issues of fair treatment and labour rights in India’s private sector.

The person took to Reddit to post about how their brother was compelled to retire early without receiving any severance pay and compensation. The post started with the title 'TCS employee forced into early retirement after 30 years – No severance pay, no compensation'. Starting the post, the user wrote, "My brother dedicated almost 30 years of his life to Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). In June 2025, he was called into a meeting and told he is being laid off had exactly 20 MINUTES to decide between: Accept Early Retirement Or face termination."

The user said that the employee was not given adequate notice, a discussion or time to consider their choices. The user added that the employee received no severance pay, no compensation and no support despite his long service.

"Meanwhile, as of now, TCS is laying off over 12,000 employees, and these employees are being provided severance packages and compensation as per industry norms. So why was my brother given zero severance back in June, when he was forced into early retirement under extreme time pressure?" the user asked.

According to the user, their brother has been with the company for about thirty years and is over fifty. His retirement has left him with few job options in a market that does not value seasoned workers at this point in their careers.

"This is not about corporate ideology – it’s about one company’s decision to treat a long-serving employee without the dignity or fairness that should be standard after 30 years of work," the Reddit user said.

Netizens react



The post has sparked a heated debate over how employees are abused by companies with several users condemning workplace toxicities.

One user commented, "That's the way it's in India. Better to focus on oneself and don't give a damn to loyalty. Just save loyalty for yourself and family."

Another user commented, "TCS is the leader of the WITCH companies. Many toxicities in these companies originated from TCS. And people who are sitting in TCS for 20-30 years are definitely the ones who either started or propagated these practices."

"Early retirement as in quitting?? Will he be eligible for any kind of pension or something??" said one user.

"By law, he should be eligible for gratuity. That itself would be a huge amount imo," said another user.

One user said, "He should have accepted being fired. Finding another job is difficult either way. He would have got a severance instead and opportunity to file a case."

"anyways TCS, HCL etc has mandatory retirement at 55 years. So think he received it just a couple of years earlier," said another user.

TCS Reacts To Allegations

Meanwhile, TCS has denied the allegations. As per FE reports, the IT firm has said that the information on Reddit is "anonymous" peddling misinformation. TCS has claimed that all the allegations are baseless