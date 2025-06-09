No Side Hustle? No Problem! CA Reveals Wealth Formula That Works Silently Over Time

New Delhi: A recent social media post by Chartered Accountant Nitin Kaushik has struck a chord with many online. Known for his personal finance insights, Kaushik shared a simple yet powerful message on platform X: save first, spend later. Inspired by Warren Buffett’s timeless advice, his post reminds us that true wealth isn’t just about money—it’s about building a secure, independent life with more freedom and fewer worries.

Kaushik explained that every rupee you invest starts working for you—like an employee that never takes a break, asks for a raise, or goes on leave. When used wisely, your money keeps growing quietly in the background, helping you build long-term financial freedom and stability.

How Time and Compounding Grow Your Money

To show the magic of patience and consistency, Kaushik shared a simple example: if you invest Rs 10,000 every month with an 8 per cent annual return, it could grow to Rs 18.29 lakh in 10 years, Rs 59.31 lakh in 20 years, and an impressive Rs 1.5 crore in 30 years. The key message? You don’t need to chase big returns—just let time and steady investing do the heavy lifting.

Simple Steps to Start Building Wealth

Kaushik shared easy, practical tips for anyone beginning their financial journey. His first advice: start now—even if it’s just Rs 1,000 a month. Over time, even small amounts can grow into something big, thanks to the power of compounding.

He suggested focusing on assets that grow and generate income such as stocks for long-term gains, real estate for rental income, mutual funds for balanced growth, and even small businesses that can reinvest profits to grow faster.

One of his key tips was to reinvest your returns instead of spending them. Letting your money stay invested helps it grow faster, turning simple savings into real wealth over the years.

Avoiding Common Money Mistakes

Kaushik also stressed the importance of staying away from unhelpful debt. He cautioned against borrowing money for things like credit card spending or luxury items that lose value quickly. Instead, he suggested using loans wisely—for example, for buying a home or starting a business—where the value of the asset can grow over time.

Who is Nitin Kaushik?

As per his LinkedIn profile, Nitin Kaushik is a qualified Chartered Accountant with a commerce degree from Delhi University. His advice blends solid academic knowledge with real-world financial experience, all focused on helping people make smarter money choices and move closer to financial freedom through mindful investing.