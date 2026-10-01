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  • /No UPI Day protest on October 2 withdrawn by traders after meeting FM Sitharaman

No UPI Day protest on October 2 withdrawn by traders after meeting FM Sitharaman

A delegation of around 20 trade representatives from various states met the finance minister on Wednesday to express concerns over the proposed 0.4 per cent fee on merchant UPI transactions above Rs 2,000. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 01, 2026, 09:22 AM IST|Updated: Oct 01, 2026, 09:22 AM IST
No UPI Day protest on October 2 withdrawn by traders after meeting FM Sitharaman

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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No UPI Day protest on October 2 withdrawn by traders after meeting FM Sitharaman
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