No WFH for Zoho employees, why has Sridhar Vembu reversed his stance on Work From Home?

New Delhi: Zoho co-founder and Chief Scientist Sridhar Vembu, had retracted his recent stance on Work From Home. Vembu had last week reignited the discussion on remote working/work from home, following PM Narendra Modi's recent appeal to citizens on maintaining national austerity. Vembu tweeted that as a company, he is ready to revisit work from home, although the company has fully adopted work from office in recent months.

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In his recent tweet, Vembu has said that the company will not go on WFH because of "problem solving" issues arising in R&D.

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"Ultimately, after a lot of people inside weighed in on my X post, we decided not to expand WFH because the productivity of face to face problem solving is much higher in R&D. I have experienced this in my own development team - issues take longer to resolve when you are not meeting the people involved in solving the problem. Collaboration happens more fluidly face to face and we come up with better solutions. We are looking at electric bus fleets and electric cooking in our canteens to save fuel. We have made heavy investments in solar already," he wrote on X.

Ultimately, after a lot of people inside weighed in on my X post, we decided not to expand WFH because the productivity of face to face problem solving is much higher in R&D. I have experienced this in my own development team - issues take longer to resolve when you are not… — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) May 18, 2026

Earlier, Vembu had said that people should pay heed to PM's appeal.

"I hope all of us heed the Prime Minister's appeal. As a company, we adopted Work From Office fully in recent months, but we will revisit Work From Home now. We have adopted natural farming in our farm and we are also actively looking for ways to cut diesel use," Vembu wrote on X.

Vembu's comments were further critically questioned by netizens. One asked about how the Zoho co-founder plans to support the small-scale vendors.

"How do you plan to support the small-scale vendors-the canteen walas and the bajji-tea stalls who depend entirely on your office footfall? With commercial LPG shortages and price hikes already forcing items like poori and dose off menus, these micro-businesses are struggling to survive. Are you suggesting full remote work like during the pandemic, or WFH within city limits so the local economy doesn't collapse while you save on diesel?," a user that goes by the name Vijay asked on X.

Responding to the query, Vembu wrote, the company plans to help people in need with free food. This will be similar to what the company did during remote working times.

"We always support our canteen staff and drivers during work from home times. In the past, we have used our kitchens to distribute a lot of free food to the needy around our offices. We will do likewise now," he posted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed citizens to practice austerity amidst the ongoing global instability. Urging for financial discipline, the PM said that the people of the nation dependence on imported goods, gold purchases, and fuel consumption. Emphasizing that, foreign goods places pressure on India’s forex reserves, Modi has also called for exercising restrains when it comes to purchasing gold.

“Gold is not necessary at this time,” the PM addressing a rally said recently. Among other austerity measures, the PM has called for moderation in edible oil consumption, reduction in chemical fertiliser usage, restrict overseas travel and destination weddings.