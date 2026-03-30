Nobody in Sweden office after 4:30 pm: Indian Techie's viral post shows sharp contrasts with longer working in India

New Delhi: An Indian tech professional working in Sweden has gained widespread attention online after sharing a video of her vacant workplace at 4:30 pm with no professionals present, highlighting the work culture of the country. The clip shared on social media has sparked extensive discussion on the significance of striking a balance between professional responsibilities and personal happiness.

Taking to Instagram, Swati posted a clip showing a quiet workplace in Sweden at around 4:40 pm with no colleagues around. In the video, she walks through the quiet office space and explains that in Sweden the emphasis is placed on the quality of work rather than the number of hours spent at the desk.

Swati explains that the entire workplace is empty by 4:30. She says that in Europe work-life balance is crucial and maintaining office hours is not necessary. What counts is the quality of work and how you deliver it. You don't have to sit after five or work on weekends. You simply take pleasure in spending time with your family and friends and pursue your hobbies.

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Swati wrote in her caption that Sweden is all about flexible working hours, work-life balance, time for yourself, your hobbies and your family.

Netizens React



The video has attracted widespread reactions online with many users praising the work-life balance while some draw comparisons to work-life in India.

One user commented, "It is good to know."

Another user commented, "The same concept is followed in Indian government sector. Target oriented. Your output should define the timings."

One user said, "SBI is already doing it in India...we also have."

Another user said, "They will login at 8 and log out at 4."