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  • /Noel Tata announces exit as Voltas chairman, says 72nd AGM will be his last

Noel Tata announces exit as Voltas chairman, says 72nd AGM will be his last

Noel Tata joined the board of Voltas on January 27, 2003, and was appointed non-executive chairman on September 1, 2017, succeeding Ishaat Hussain.

Published: Jun 30, 2026, 05:28 PM IST|Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 05:28 PM IST
Noel Tata announces exit as Voltas chairman, says 72nd AGM will be his last
Image Credit: Image Courtesy: IANS

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