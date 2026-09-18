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Noel Tata proposes Rs 25,000-crore buyout plan to provide liquidity to SP Group

At the Tata Sons board meeting on September 17, Noel Tata placed before the board a proposal received from the SP Group to sell part of the Tata Sons shares held by Sterling Investments Corporation Private Limited (SICPL) and Cyrus Investments Private Limited (CIPL). 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 18, 2026, 08:11 AM IST|Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 08:11 AM IST
Noel Tata proposes Rs 25,000-crore buyout plan to provide liquidity to SP Group

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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