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Noel Tata seeks review of Tata Sons restructuring plan to avoid listing

Noel said that he remains hopeful that the Reserve Bank of India will reconsider its decision to classify Tata Sons as an upper-layer non-banking financial company, wrote IANS.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 30, 2026, 01:56 PM IST|Updated: Sep 30, 2026, 01:56 PM IST
Noel Tata seeks review of Tata Sons restructuring plan to avoid listing

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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