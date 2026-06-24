Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

Noel Tata to step down as Trent Chairman after nearly 3 decades

The announcement was made during the company’s 47th Annual General Meeting.

Published: Jun 24, 2026, 02:07 PM IST|Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 02:07 PM IST
Noel Tata to step down as Trent Chairman after nearly 3 decades
Image Credit: Image Courtesy: IANS

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Noel Tata to step down as Trent Chairman after nearly 3 decades
Noel Tata1 min ago
2
Technology news14 min ago
3
casual wear16 min ago
4
West Bengal18 min ago
5
Tote bag21 min ago