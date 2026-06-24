Noel Tata to step down as Trent Chairman after nearly 3 decades

Mumbai: Noel Tata has announced that he will step down as chairman of Trent Limited, bringing to a close an association of nearly three decades with the Tata Group’s flagship retail company.
The announcement was made during the company’s 47th Annual General Meeting.
Addressing shareholders, Tata said that the meeting would be his last as chairman of the company. The veteran business leader, who will turn 70 in November, is set to retire in line with the Tata Group’s governance guidelines, which prescribe a retirement age of 70 for non-executive directors.
Noel Tata joined Trent’s board as a director in 1998 after the company was established by his mother, Simone Tata, following the divestment of Lakme. He later became Trent’s first managing director in June 1999 and played a pivotal role in shaping the company’s retail strategy.
Under his leadership, Trent underwent a remarkable transformation, evolving from a single Westside store into one of India’s largest retail networks with more than 1,200 stores across the country. The company also expanded its portfolio significantly with the growth of fashion chain Zudio and supermarket business Star, both of which have emerged as key growth drivers.
In the company’s FY26 annual report, Tata reflected on the company’s journey, describing it as one of steady evolution. He highlighted the contribution of brands such as Zudio and Star in strengthening Trent’s position in the retail sector.
The company’s financial performance also witnessed substantial growth during his tenure. Trent’s revenue climbed to Rs 19,701 crore in FY26, underscoring the scale of expansion achieved under Tata’s leadership.
He is the half-brother of the late business icon Ratan Tata.
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