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Non-Resident's net claims in India rise to $220.3 billion by June 2026 end

The Reserve Bank of India said, "Net claims of non-residents on India increased by USD 16.5 billion during Q1:2026-27 to USD 220.3 billion as at end-June 2026, mainly due to an increase in external liabilities by USD 11.6 billion and a decline of USD 4.9 billion in the foreign-owned assets."

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 30, 2026, 09:11 PM IST|Updated: Sep 30, 2026, 09:11 PM IST
Non-Resident's net claims in India rise to $220.3 billion by June 2026 end

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