Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2970318https://zeenews.india.com/economy/not-50000-to-80000-tcs-chief-hr-clarifies-actual-layoff-figures-2970318.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
TCS LAYOFFS

Not 50,000 To 80,000: TCS Chief HR Clarifies Actual Layoff Figures

According to the IT workers’ union Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), TCS’s headcount fell from 613,069 in Q1 FY26 to 593,314 in Q2 FY26, marking a net reduction of 19,755 employees in just one quarter. 

Written By Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Oct 10, 2025, 03:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Not 50,000 To 80,000: TCS Chief HR Clarifies Actual Layoff FiguresFile Photo

New Delhi: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s biggest IT exporter, has confirmed that it has let go of about 1 per cent of its workforce of roughly 6,000 employees  mostly from mid and senior management levels. The clarification comes from Chief HR Officer Sudeep Kunnumal following the company’s latest quarterly results. Kunnumal also dismissed rumours of massive layoffs ranging between 50,000 and 80,000, calling them “extremely exaggerated” and urging everyone to ignore such claims, according to a PTI report.

TCS Denies Mass Layoffs, Calls It a Strategic Realignment

Addressing the ongoing speculation, Kunnumal explained that TCS is “not chasing a number” but making thoughtful, business-driven decisions. He stated, “As we speak today, we are close to one per cent of people that we have released in mid and senior level, whom we could not redeploy in the right role.” According to the PTI report, the company is focusing on realigning its workforce to meet evolving business requirements rather than carrying out mass layoffs.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

TCS Workforce Sees Quarterly Dip, But Hiring Remains Strong

According to the IT workers’ union Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), TCS’s headcount fell from 613,069 in Q1 FY26 to 593,314 in Q2 FY26, marking a net reduction of 19,755 employees in just one quarter. Despite this, Kunnumal emphasized that the company hired 18,500 new employees during the same period, reassuring, “As an organisation, we will continue to honour all the offers.”

TCS Reports Earlier Layoffs with Severance Packages

In July, TCS had reduced around 12,261 positions, approximately 2 per cent of its workforce, due to disruptions from artificial intelligence and uncertain market demand. A recent TOI report revealed that employees impacted, particularly in mid and senior leadership roles, were offered structured severance packages.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Anupama Jha

Sub-Editor - Web Desk

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh