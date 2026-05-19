Not Europe anymore? India’s biggest export change revealed – 35% comes from these 3 regions

New Delhi: India’s export pattern in 2025–26 highlights a change in major destination markets. According to Commerce Ministry data, North America, North-East Asia and Latin America together accounted for more than one-third of the country’s total exports. Their combined share crossed 35%, while total merchandise exports for the year stood at around $441.78 billion.

The data points to a wider spread in India’s trade network, moving beyond traditional European markets and building stronger connections across Asia and the Americas. Officials tracking trade flows said the trend shows a more balanced export structure, where demand is no longer dependent on a single region.

North America is the largest market

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North America continues to hold the biggest share in India’s export basket. Exports to this region stood at $97.7 billion, making up 22.1% of the total exports. However, growth in this region was relatively slow at 1.3% year-on-year, which suggests a mature and stable demand base rather than rapid expansion.

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Despite slower growth, the region still plays an important role for Indian shipments, especially in sectors such as engineering goods, pharmaceuticals and consumer products.

North-East Asia shows fastest growth

North-East Asia emerged as the fastest-growing export destination in FY26. Exports to this region increased by 21.6% to reach $41.6 billion. Its share in India’s total exports also moved up to 9.4%.

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Strong demand from countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, Mongolia and Taiwan has supported this growth. Indian exports like electronics, engineering products, chemicals and industrial goods have seen rising acceptance in these markets, which are known for their advanced manufacturing base.

Latin America continues expansion

Latin America also recorded healthy growth in India’s trade mix. Exports to the region rose by 7.8% to $16.4 billion, contributing 3.7% to India’s total exports.

The region has been opening up new demand for Indian goods, especially in sectors involving manufacturing inputs and industrial products. Trade officials said that while the base is smaller compared to North America and Asia, the growth trend is consistent.

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Other regions also showed mixed movement. Eastern Africa saw exports rise by 13.7% to $12.6 billion, while Northern Africa recorded a 14.8% jump to $8 billion. Smaller regions such as Central Africa and Central Asian republics also posted double-digit growth, though from a lower base.

Product mix spreads across new markets

FY26 also saw India widen its export product range. Exporters entered 1,821 new major commodity categories across different markets, a move toward a broader manufacturing base.

High-value sectors led this expansion. Ships, boats and floating structures emerged as a strong category, generating $57 million in 19 new markets. Nuclear reactors, industrial boilers and related parts brought in $14.3 million across 13 new markets.

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Telecom components also expanded their reach, earning $5.8 million in 20 new markets. These trends point to stronger integration of India’s manufacturing sector into international supply chains.

Wider industrial reach

Several emerging sectors also added to this expansion. Aircraft and spacecraft parts, rail transport equipment, graphite-based products, explosives and consumer electronics all found new demand in multiple regions.

Trade officials say this growing spread across products and markets shows how India’s export base is gradually moving into higher-value manufacturing and technology-driven goods, while also strengthening its presence in traditional sectors such as engineering and industrial supplies.