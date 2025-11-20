Advertisement
MOHANDAS PAI

‘Not For Ordinary Employees’: Mohandas Pai Defends Narayana Murthy’s 72-Hour Workweek Remark

In a recent interview with Republic TV, Murthy once again touched on his 2023 call for a 70-hour workweek. He said that China’s “9-9-6” work culture should be the benchmark for discipline in India Inc. The “9-9-6” system refers to working from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm, six days a week adding up to roughly 72 hours every week.

Written By Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Nov 20, 2025, 02:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'Not For Ordinary Employees': Mohandas Pai Defends Narayana Murthy's 72-Hour Workweek Remark

New Delhi: Narayana Murthy’s recent call for young Indians to work longer hours sparked plenty of debate but Mohandas Pai has now stepped in to set the record straight. Defending Murthy, the Aarin Capital Chairman clarified that the advice wasn’t meant for everyday employees or government staff. Instead, he said it was directed only at entrepreneurs, startup founders, and high-performing innovators who are actively building and creating new ideas.

“This is for a select group of innovators who want to build unicorns,” said Pai, who served as the chief financial officer of Infosys Ltd. when Murthy was the chief executive. Speaking to ET Now, he clarified, “Ordinary employees are not being asked to work 70 hours (per week). Nobody is asking bank staff or people in offices to do this.”

Critics Question Murthy’s Work Culture Views

His comments sparked instant backlash, with critics reminding that China had actually banned the “9-9-6” work culture in 2021 because it caused burnout and serious health issues. They also noted that Indians already put in some of the longest working hours in the world, often without any extra pay. Murthy’s views on work-life balance added further fuel to the debate — in the Republic TV interview, he said people should “get a life first and then worry about work-life balance.”

Pai Clarifies Murthy’s Advice Is Only for Aspiring Builders

Pai, now the chairman of Bengaluru-based venture-capital fund Aarin Capital, emphasised that Murthy’s advice does not apply to India’s regular workforce. He said it is meant only for people who want to build something of their own. According to Pai, as a startup founder, “you are driven by the need to build something great. If you choose to be an entrepreneur, you slug it out”, adding that for such individuals, conventional work-life balance is “overrated”. He also said, “And there's fulfilment because you are far ahead of others.”

Work Culture Debate Intensifies Amid Rapid Rise of AI

The discussion around work culture comes at a time when AI is already reshaping white-collar jobs. For many adapting to this new normal, AI is making tasks so efficient that working hours are actually shrinking worldwide. Pai acknowledged this but added, “Yes, smart systems matter. But you cannot ignore that China and Silicon Valley founders work extremely hard.

If Indian startups want to compete, they must match that level of ambition.” He also stressed that it all comes down to personal choice: “Nobody is compelling you (to follow 9-9-6 work culture). If you want to do a 9-to-5 or work-from-home, do it. If you want to be an achiever, push yourself. This is about individual choice.”

