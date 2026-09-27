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NRI deposit inflows rise by 678.2% YoY to $36.24 billion: RBI data

According to RBI data, inflows into NRI deposit schemes jumped 678.2 per cent year-on-year to $36.24 billion during the April-July period of FY27, compared with $4.66 billion in the corresponding period of FY26. 

Written ByIANS
Published: Sep 27, 2026, 06:56 PM IST|Updated: Sep 27, 2026, 06:56 PM IST
NRI deposit inflows rise by 678.2% YoY to $36.24 billion: RBI data

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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