NSDL Is Poised To Make Steller Stock Market Debut, Check GMP And Other Details

New Delhi: Shares of National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) are set to be listed on the stock exchange on August 6, and market buzz suggests they may list at a 17 percent premium over the issue price.

The grey market premium (GMP)—which is an unofficial indicator of how the stock might perform on listing day—currently stands at Rs 135. This is based on the IPO’s upper price band of Rs 800 per share, pointing to a possible listing price of Rs 935.

Strong Interest for NSDL IPO

NSDL’s Initial Public Offering (IPO) opened for subscription between July 30 and August 1, and attracted huge investor interest. The IPO was oversubscribed 41 times, meaning there was demand for 41 times more shares than were available, signaling strong confidence in the company.

The IPO was an Offer for Sale (OFS), meaning existing shareholders sold their shares to the public. The company itself won’t receive any money from the IPO.

Stock Market Debut: NSDL Follows CDSL

Once listed, NSDL will become only the second depository company to be listed in India. The first was Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL), which listed in 2017.

About NSDL

Founded in 1996, NSDL was India’s first securities depository, introduced after the Depositories Act came into effect.

It is regulated by SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India).

It provides a technology-driven platform for storing and transferring securities electronically, replacing old paper-based certificates.

NSDL manages more than 3.3 crore demat accounts, overseeing assets worth over Rs 400 lakh crore.

It works with various financial institutions like stock exchanges, brokers, and mutual funds to support India’s capital markets.