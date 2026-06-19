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  • /NSE discloses dispute over mistakenly credited shares worth over Rs 1 crore in DRHP

NSE discloses dispute over mistakenly credited shares worth over Rs 1 crore in DRHP

The complaint was filed against an individual identified as Kashmiri Lal Rana under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) relating to alleged criminal breach of trust and cheating.

Published: Jun 19, 2026, 01:47 PM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 01:47 PM IST
NSE discloses dispute over mistakenly credited shares worth over Rs 1 crore in DRHP
Image Credit: Image Courtesy: IANS

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