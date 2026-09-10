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NSE IPO: Declining options share, derivatives curbs pose growth challenges

According to data disclosed by NSE in its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the exchange's market share in the equity options segment, measured by premium value, has declined significantly over the past three financial years.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 10, 2026, 04:44 PM IST|Updated: Sep 10, 2026, 04:44 PM IST
NSE IPO: Declining options share, derivatives curbs pose growth challenges

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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