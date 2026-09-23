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NSE IPO GMP falls to Rs 43 ahead of listing, signals limited debut gains

The latest GMP indicates a likely listing price of around Rs 1,828 per share, suggesting a modest premium of 2.41 per cent over the IPO issue price of Rs 1,785.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 23, 2026, 03:28 PM IST|Updated: Sep 23, 2026, 03:28 PM IST
NSE IPO GMP falls to Rs 43 ahead of listing, signals limited debut gains

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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NSE IPO GMP falls to Rs 43 ahead of listing, signals limited debut gains
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