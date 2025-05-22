NSE IPO Issues To Be Resolved Soon And We Will Move Forward: SEBI Chief

New Delhi: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairman, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, on Thursday said that the pending issues surrounding the National Stock Exchange (NSE) initial public offering (IPO) will be resolved soon, and the regulator will move forward with the process.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of Assocham's event here, Pandey said, “We will soon go ahead with it. NSE and SEBI are in discussions. They are resolving the issues. I am very hopeful that it will be done soon and we will move forward.”

When asked about a specific timeline, the SEBI chief said he couldn’t commit to a date but added, “All the outstanding issues will be resolved, and we will move forward. Can't give you the timeline, but I think we should soon be doing it.”

He also mentioned that SEBI and NSE are working closely to address regulatory concerns and ensure a smooth IPO process.

At the Assocham event, NSE Managing Director and CEO, Ashish Kumar Chauhan, highlighted the strong performance of India’s capital markets, saying they reflect the broader economic strength and resilience of the country.

Chauhan noted that India has now become the fourth-largest equity market in the world.

“India’s market capitalisation has grown more than 120 times since 1994 when NSE began operations. Today, it stands at approximately Rs 440 lakh crore or $5.1 trillion,” he told the gathering.

He added that the market capitalisation of NSE-listed companies has increased nearly six-fold in the last 11 years, and the market cap-to-GDP ratio has doubled from 60 per cent in FY14 to 124 per cent in FY25.

This, according to Chauhan, shows the deepening of India’s capital market and rising investor confidence.

Chauhan also pointed out that despite global uncertainties -- such as trade tensions, slowdowns in developed markets, and geopolitical risks -- India has stood out as a ‘beacon of stability and opportunity.’