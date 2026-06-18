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NSE IPO likely to unlock massive gains for SBI, LIC

According to the NSE's draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), SBI plans to divest 2.475 crore shares through the offer for sale.

Published: Jun 18, 2026, 10:17 AM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 10:17 AM IST
NSE IPO likely to unlock massive gains for SBI, LIC
Image Credit: Image Courtesy: IANS

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