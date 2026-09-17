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NSE IPO opens; GMP falls nearly 32% ahead of listing

Despite the intra-day recovery, the GMP remains significantly below the level seen a week earlier, indicating a decline of nearly 32 per cent over the period.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 17, 2026, 04:54 PM IST|Updated: Sep 17, 2026, 04:54 PM IST
NSE IPO opens; GMP falls nearly 32% ahead of listing

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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