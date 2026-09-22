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NSE IPO shock: GMP crashes from Rs 285 to just Rs 55 ahead of listing

According to grey market tracking platforms, the NSE IPO's GMP stood at Rs 55 on September 21, significantly lower than the peak level of Rs 285 recorded during the bidding period.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 08:43 AM IST|Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 08:43 AM IST
NSE IPO shock: GMP crashes from Rs 285 to just Rs 55 ahead of listing

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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NSE IPO shock: GMP crashes from Rs 285 to just Rs 55 ahead of listing
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