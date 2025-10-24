Advertisement
NSE

NSE Launches 4 Mobile Solutions, Enhancements To Its MF Platform

Last Updated: Oct 24, 2025, 03:17 PM IST|Source: IANS
New Delhi: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) announced on Friday that it has introduced four new mobile solutions and major enhancements to its NSE MF Invest mutual fund platform. 

These initiatives are aimed at enhancing accessibility, transparency, and convenience for investors, trading members, and listed companies, according to a statement.

The new digital suite features an upgraded Investor App for easy portfolio tracking through manual entry or by linking their trades executed on NSE, available in 13 languages, including English and Hindi.

Users can avail themselves of the link to their broker account registered with NSE in the Unique Client Identification (UCI).

The mobile application in iOS and Android is available in English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Malayalam, Oriya, Assamese and Urdu.

NSE also launched a WhatsApp chatbot for market updates, statistics, and price information.

Further, it introduced a Member Portal App with real-time compliance dashboards for submission and penalty statuses and on-the-go access to key resources such as investor awareness Programs, circulars, and FII/DII statistics.

NSE also launched an NEAPs app for companies to monitor submission status, compliance calendars, and stock performance. All applications are now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

It also introduced significant enhancements to the NSE MF Invest platform, aimed at elevating investor convenience and providing ease of doing business for market participants, the release noted.

NSE MF Invest has implemented enhancements, including a carting facility and payment retriggering to allow up to 10 orders (lump sum, SIP, STP, and SWP) in one session and folio auto-population.

Folio auto population automatically populate transactions mapped to investors on the NSE MF Invest Platform, reducing manual entry errors and order rejections, the release noted.

It also introduced mapping for EUIN, sub-broker code, and ARN to reduce manual entry mistakes.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

