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NSE makes muted Dalal Street debut at just 0.84% premium

The much-hyped NSE IPO was open from September 17 to September 21, and was subscribed by 5.71 times, generating bids amounting to Rs 90,287.33 crore as against the issue size of Rs 22,568.94 crore.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 24, 2026, 11:13 AM IST|Updated: Sep 24, 2026, 11:13 AM IST
NSE makes muted Dalal Street debut at just 0.84% premium

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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NSE makes muted Dalal Street debut at just 0.84% premium
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