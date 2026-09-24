NSE makes muted Dalal Street debut at just 0.84% premium

The exchange continues to enjoy a dominant presence across major market segments. In FY26, NSE held a market share of nearly 93 per cent in the equity cash segment, 99.79 per cent in equity futures, 74.71 per cent in equity options based on premium turnover, and 99.48 per cent in currency futures. However, its share in the equity options market moderated to 68.48 per cent during the first quarter of FY27.