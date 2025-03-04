NSE Moves F&O Monthly Expiry Days Of Bank Nifty, FinNifty And More To Monday

Mumbai: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) announced on Tuesday that it has shifted the expiry days for the futures and options (F&O) of Bank Nifty, Fin Nifty, Nifty Midcap Select, and Nifty Next50 to the last Monday of the expiry month. According to an official NSE circular, the changes will take effect from April 3. Currently, the expiry day is the last Thursday of the specific month.

"Last Thursday of the expiry month. If the last Thursday is a trading holiday, then the expiry day is the previous trading day," the circular said. It further stated that the new serial weekly options contract shall be introduced after expiry of the respective week's contract.

Additionally, the exchange has shifted the expiry days for Nifty's monthly, quarterly, and half-yearly contracts from Thursday to Monday. The NSE has also moved the expiry days for Nifty weekly contracts from Thursday to Monday.

As per experts, the Indian exchange has taken this decision to safeguard investors’ money. "There is no other change in the contract specifications of index and stock derivatives," NSE said.

Earlier, the exchange has announced changes to the expiry days of its contracts, set to take effect from January 1, 2025, according to a circular issued on November 29. The circular also stated that there will be no change to the expiry days for Nifty monthly, weekly, quarterly, and half-yearly contracts. Meanwhile, on March 4, Indian domestic benchmarks ended slightly lower, with both the Sensex and Nifty closing in the negative zone.

This decline followed the implementation of US trade tariffs on Canada and Mexico, which took effect today. Additionally, Canada's retaliatory tariffs on US goods added to the subdued market sentiment.

The 30-share Sensex closed at 72,989.93, down by 96 points or 0.13 per cent from its previous closing. During the intra-day session, the index fluctuated between 73,033.18 and 72,633.54.

The Nifty also closed lower at 22,082.65, down by 36.65 points or 0.17 per cent during intra-day trading. Throughout the session, the index touched a high of 22,105.05 and a low of 21,964.60.