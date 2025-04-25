NSE Pledges Rs 1 Crore To Next Of Kin Of Pahalgam Terror Attack Victims

Mumbai: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has pledged Rs 1 crore to the next of kin of the victims of terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, that killed 26 people.

Ashish Chauhan, Managing Director and CEO of NSE, said the exchange stands in solidarity with their families during this difficult time.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic terrorist attack in Kashmir on April 22, 2025 where 26 people lost their lives,” Chauhan tweeted on X.

“In a humble gesture of support, NSE pledges Rs 1 crore to the next of kin of the victims, standing in solidarity with their families during this difficult time,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has announced that it will expedite claim settlements to provide financial relief for victims Pahalgam attacks.

"LIC of India expresses deep grief over the death of innocent citizens at Pahalgam in the terrorist attack on April 22. LIC of India is committed to supporting those affected and will expedite claim settlements to provide financial relief." the country’s biggest life insurer said in a statement.

LIC said that all efforts will be taken to ensure that the claimants are reached out and claims are settled expeditiously to the affected families.

LIC Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Siddharta Mohanty said that LIC announced many concessions to mitigate the hardships of the claimants of LIC Policies.In lieu of death certificates, any evidence in Government Records of death of the policyholder due to the terrorist attack or any compensation paid by Central/State Government will be accepted as proof of death.