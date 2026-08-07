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NSE proposes tighter rules for Authorised Persons, greater broker accountability

Under the proposed framework, individuals seeking to become Authorised Persons will have to meet stricter eligibility requirements, including educational qualifications, work experience, mandatory NISM certifications and minimum net worth requirements.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 07, 2026, 12:41 PM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 02:30 PM IST
NSE proposes tighter rules for Authorised Persons, greater broker accountability
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